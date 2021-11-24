The suspect

The Police Intelligence Directorate, yesterday, Monday, November 22, 2021, arrested suspect, Nii Ponponsuo, after seeing a viral video in which the suspect was captured loading a pump-action gun with cartridges and making threatening utterances.

The Police after reviewing the video conducted a special exercise that led to the suspect’s arrest from his hideout.



A search conducted led to the retrieval of one 12 bore SB pump-action gun.



Currently, he is assisting the Police investigation and will be put before court tomorrow, Wednesday, November 24, 2021.



The Police Administration would like to continue to caution the general public, especially, individuals who have a penchant for the display of weapons and issuing threats to desist from such unlawful acts.

Anyone arrested will be dealt with according to law.



Police Arrest Suspect for Brandishing Weapon with Threats on Social Media

