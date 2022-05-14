Police arrest suspected Bawku conflict firearms supplier

File photo

Source: GNA

The Bolgatanga Divisional Police Command in the Upper East Region has arrested Clifford Dinka, a native of Bawku for allegedly possessing firearms and ammunition without authority.

The suspect is believed to be a supplier of ammunition and weapons to fuel the protracted Bawku Chieftaincy conflict that has re-emerged in recent times.



Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr David Fianko-Okyere, Public Relations Officer, Upper East Regional Police Command, in a statement, signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, said the police acted on intelligence and arrested the suspect on Wednesday, May 12, on the Bolgatanga-Tamale highway when he was in the process of selling the firearms to a suspected customer.



“A combined motorbike and vehicle patrol teams from the division monitored and arrested the suspect who is a native of Bawku, alleged to be a supplier of arms and ammunition to fuel Bawku conflict,” the statement added.



It said a search conducted in the room of the suspect at Zobiisi, a suburb of Bolgatanga, uncovered one unmarked foreign pistol, two Jack knives, a cutlass and a suspected plastic AK 47 toy rifle.



The statement noted that the suspect was in police custody assisting investigation and would soon be processed for court, adding “but the alleged customer managed to escape and efforts are underway to arrest him.”

The statement appealed to the public especially residents of Bawku and its environs to volunteer information that would lead to the arrest of the suspected customer and his accomplices.



“The public especially residents of Bawku who have any information regarding the suspect and his activities are entreated to report to the nearest police station or call the police emergency numbers 191, 18555 or 0299203644/45 and 02992204666 to assist the investigation,” it added.



Within the week, four people were shot and killed in a renewed Chieftaincy conflict and the police have managed to arrest five suspects in connection with the clash.



The Ministry of the Interior has reviewed the curfew hours in the area from 2000 hours to 0500 hours while the wearing of smocks and ridding of motorbikes was still in force.