Police arrest two suspects for robbery at East Legon Hills

Mon, 6 Dec 2021 Source: 3news.com
The Police in Accra at dawn this Sunday, December 5, 2021, have arrested two men, Samuel Agyei and Sumaila Mahama, on suspicion of involvement in a robbery.
The two suspects were arrested following a distress call received by the Police patrol team that some unknown men had invaded a neighbourhood at CPL Estates, East Legon Hills, a Police statement said.
It added “The Police rushed to the scene and with support from some of the residents managed to arrest the two suspects.”
