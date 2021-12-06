Police arrest two suspects for robbery at East Legon Hills

Logo of the Ghana Police Service

The Police in Accra at dawn this Sunday, December 5, 2021, have arrested two men, Samuel Agyei and Sumaila Mahama, on suspicion of involvement in a robbery.

The two suspects were arrested following a distress call received by the Police patrol team that some unknown men had invaded a neighbourhood at CPL Estates, East Legon Hills, a Police statement said.

It added “The Police rushed to the scene and with support from some of the residents managed to arrest the two suspects.”