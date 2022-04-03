Police arrest undertaker in connection to kidnapping

File Photo

The Mile Seven Police Command have arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped his daughter and pretended she was missing.

The suspect Kojo Dyunie, an undertaker, age 33, whose accomplice is currently at large was said to have kidnapped the victim, Dzifa Dyunie, who was living with a guardian at Lapaz-Tabora junction, Accra.



She was a class three pupil at the Salvation Army Preparatory and Junior High School in Lapaz-Chantan.



The suspect is also reportedly threatened to kill the victim if she disclosed her ordeal to anyone.



A source within the Mile Seven Police Command said the guardian, Hajia Zuweratu Osman, popularly known as Hajia Gaskiyah reported the case to the Israel Police Station in Accra the day the victim went missing thus, Saturday, October 23, 2021.



It was gathered that she went to several media houses where announcement was made about the missing child but efforts to find the victim proved futile for more than five months until she was found to be in the care of an orphanage, kind courtesy of the Ashaiman social welfare.



It was gathered that she was sent to the social welfare by Ashaiman Police Command when she was loitering around Ashaiman late last year.

According to police sources, when the victim was interrogated, she mentioned her father, Kojo Dyunie, as the one who arranged with an accomplice to pick her up from Hajia Zuweratu Osman's house and she was asked to ensure she stole her guardian’s money and phones which she complied.



Explaining further, the police said the suspect bought noodles for the victim and gave her GHc210.00 and asked her to wait for him whiles he escorted his friend but the victim got stranded when it started raining that morning.



Therefore, the suspect couldn't locate the victim again until she was sent to the Ashaiman Social Welfare.



The police source said the victim also accused her father of often luring her to steal mobile phones of mourners at funeral ceremonies.



The suspect is currently in Police custody assisting with investigations.



Meanwhile, the Police said efforts are being made to arrest all other persons involved in the crime because the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare has been monitoring the incident.