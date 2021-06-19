Police arrests farmer who shot, killed friend over GH¢5 debt

The deceased was shot at Akuapem-Apiredi recently

The police command in Akropong in the Eastern Region has arrested one Kwame Dankwa, a farmer who shot his friend, one Ben, to death over a GH¢5 debt.

The deceased was shot at Akuapem-Apiredi recently.



He was a bar operator.



An eyewitness said Ben had refused to pay his debt, thus, angering his friend Kwame, who shot him twice in the chest with a locally manufactured gun.

“Kwame Dankwa went to Ben, who operates a drinking spot to collect his GHS5 he claimed the man owed him but when he approached him, Ben failed to pay the money, so, it turned into a fight and Kwame Dankwa shot him twice”, the eyewitness narrated.



He said the victim died upon arrival at the hospital in Mampong.