Crime & Punishment

Police arrests woman for killing two sons at Ejura Sekyedumasi

File photo: Handcuff

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her two sons at Yeboa/Akosua, a farming community in the Ejura Sekyedumase in the Ashanti Region.

Adwoa Juliana was arrested by the police after her husband Danyaga Polika reported to the police that she had killed their two-year-old and one-month-old sons.



It is not clear what triggered the incident, but police said on Wednesday that bodies of the deceased had been exhumed at separate locations in a cashew plantation near Nkyenkye, another adjoining community.



A family friend, Awuni Benjamin, told Dailymailgh.com that alarm was raised after the suspect and the deceased could not be traced when her 40-year-old husband returned from the market.



“The couple has three children. And so on that fateful day, the husband realized that his wife and the little boys were nowhere to be found. At about 8:30 pm we heard loud noises from some neighbors who brought the suspect from the outskirts and reported that the children had been killed,” Awuni narrated in shock.

Ejura Sekyedumase Police Commander said the suspect has been detained and would be arraigned after investigations.



“So, police accompanied him [the suspect’s husband] to the house and found the body of the boy about one-month-old in a T-shirt dead, but no visible marks of assault were found on him. Police interrogated the woman and the woman led them to a place near Frante, about four miles away from their cottage, and also found that the younger boy about two-years had also ben murdered and partially buried because part of the body was out and could be seen. And also 200 Ghana cedis notes had been torn into pieces at where the body had been buried. And also, a small bag containing the deceased’s personal effects like T-shirt, pants and other things were also in it,” he narrated.



Police, however, say her posture in the course of interrogation raises suspicions that she may be mentally unstable.



The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the St. Theresa’s Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

