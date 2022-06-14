Police assaults Angel FM Journalists over Islamic SHS shooting incident

File Photo

Journalists of Kumasi-based Angel FM have been assaulted, detained and have had their phones seized by the Ghana Police Service after they went to cover a crowd control incident which turned chaotic at the Islamic Senior High School in the Ashanti region, Purefmonline.com reports.

The crew members who were led on the ground by the Deputy News Editor of Angel FM, Nana Yaw Amagyie and News Anchor, Ali Baba Dankabary went on the instructions of Angel FM’s News editor to report on the incident.



The cameramen of the station were reportedly slapped, and manhandled by the Police whilst Ali Baba and Nana Yaw Amagyie had their phones seized and subsequently detained at the Suame Police Station in Kumasi.



Although no charges were filed against them, they explained to Purefmonline.com that the Police pounced on them for filming the scene and maltreated their colleagues whilst threatening to beat them up if they continue to misbehave.



As at the time of filing this report, the detained journalists had been released from custody on Police enquiry bail whilst their phones still remained with the Suame Divisional Police command.

At least 30 students of the Islamic Senior High school had been rushed to the hospital after police allegedly opened tear gas on them while they were demonstrating over frequent knockdowns in front of the school.



The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has arrived in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi to assess at first-hand the chaos witnessed at the School on Monday, June 13, 2022.



The police service in a statement said it has already launched an investigation into the incident.



We will keep readers updated on this development.