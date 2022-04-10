0
Police assure of public safety after arresting man with six foreign pistols hidden in car

The Suspect Will Reappear In Court On 25th April, 2022.jpeg The suspect is expected to reappear before court on April 25

Sun, 10 Apr 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

The police have arrested a man in northern Ghana for unlawful possession of firearms, an official statement said on Saturday (9 April).

The suspect Mohammed Iddi alias “Water” was picked up on Thursday (7 April) at the Pigu police barrier, on the Tamale-Bolgata Highway during routine police intelligence operations.

The operation led to the retrieval of six new foreign made ‘9mm Calibre Bruni 92’ pistols, the statement said.

The suspect is currently in police custody after appearing in court on Friday. Iddi will reappear on 25 April 2022.

“We commend the Northern regional police command, especially the team that was involved in this operation for their diligence,” the police statement on Facebook said.

It added: “We would like to assure the public that the police remain committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all. We therefore urge you to continue to help and support us.”

