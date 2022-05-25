Police assures justice for the murdered Nana Ama Clarke’s Family

Residents found the corpse of the student and reported to the police

Source: GNA

The Central and Western Regional Police Commands on Tuesday commiserated with the bereaved family of the late Nana Ama Clarke in Takoradi and gave strong assurance to work assiduously to bring the perpetrators to book.

Ms. Clarke, a level 300 Marketing student, was found dead at the OLA Estate, near the OLA College of Education in Cape Coast some few days ago.



Some residents found the deceased's body and informed the Police who proceeded to the scene and found the lifeless body lying naked with her genitals removed and bruises on the body.



Later, a suspect identified as Nicholas Ato Bronk Taylor, the boyfriend of the deceased was arrested and remanded into Police custody by the Cape Coast District Court to reappear on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

However, briefing the media after the visit, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Alexander Amenyoh, Central Regional Police Commander, appealed to the public to assist the Police with credible information on the murder.



He assured of the Police’s support and security during the yet-to-be-announced funeral date and urged the public to volunteer information on suspected criminals and their activities for their arrest.