Police begin investigations into Wa shooting

Ghana Police Service12121312 The logo of the Ghana Police Service

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Five people hit by stray bullets in Wa

IGP commiserates with family of Wa shooting victim

61-year-old man in police grips for sporadic shooting

The Ghana Police Service has begun investigations into a shooting incident that occurred in Wa on Thursday, March 17, 2021, claiming one life.

A press statement released by the service stated that the IGP had contacted and commiserated with family of deceased.

The statement assured the family “of a full-scale thorough investigation into the incident” adding that “anyone found to be complicit in the incident will be dealt with according to law.”

The statement signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service further noted that the service had intensified day and night patrols in the area to discourage a recurrence.

According to a citinewsroom.com report, two persons have lost their lives after being hit by stray bullets during a scuffle between one Inusah Abdul-Rahman and some youth over a land located along the Wa-Kumasi highway.

According to the report, “The youth had gone to stop some workers from developing the land when the 61-year-old supposed owner believed to have hired the workers appeared with a pump-action gun and started firing sporadically at them.”

Though the youth escaped unhurt, five commuters who were plying the Wa-Kumasi road were hit by the bullets.

The man at the centre of the shooting, Inusah Abdul Rahman, is also reported to have been remanded into police custody by the Wa District Court to reappear on the 25th of March.

