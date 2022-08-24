2
Police begin investigations into attack on Odike

Akwasi Addai Odike Neeeew Akwasi Addai

Wed, 24 Aug 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

Some unidentified armed men have reportedly attacked the Founder and Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike in his Kumasi office.

Odike’s office was ransacked on Monday evening while properties, including vehicles in front of his office, were vandalised during the attack.

The attack comes after the businessman turned politician recently incurred the wrath of chiefs in the Ashanti Region after he criticised them for failing to help end the galamsey menace.

Mr. Addai accused that the chiefs were behind galamsey and that’s why they are unable to fight the menace. The chiefs subsequently slaughtered a ram and banished Odike after perceiving his comments as distasteful.

However, angelonline.com.gh cannot confirm if the attack has any link with Odike’s comments regarding the chiefs and fight against galamsey.

Meanwhile, police have cordoned off the office and have commenced investigations into the incident.

