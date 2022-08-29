Police begin probe into Accra Zoo death

Logo of the Ghana Police Service

The Police have commenced investigation to the death of a man at the Accra Zoo Sunday.

A Police statement said the necessary forensic examination of the scene was conducted before the body was conveyed to the morgue.



“The Police have commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of man who was allegedly attacked by one of the lions at the zoo. The victim who is yet to be identified was found dead in the lion enclosure of the zoo.



“After the necessary forensic examination of the scene, the body has been removed and deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy”.

The statement said the Police are working with management of the Zoo and the forestry commission on the investigation.



The forestry commission earlier announced the death of the man at the zoo after he reportedly scaled the fence and entered the lions den.