1
Menu
News

Police begin probe into Accra Zoo death

Ghana Police Police Ghana 1140x570 1.png Logo of the Ghana Police Service

Mon, 29 Aug 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Police have commenced investigation to the death of a man at the Accra Zoo Sunday.

A Police statement said the necessary forensic examination of the scene was conducted before the body was conveyed to the morgue.

“The Police have commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of man who was allegedly attacked by one of the lions at the zoo.  The victim who is yet to be identified was found dead in the lion enclosure of the zoo. 

“After the necessary forensic examination of the  scene, the body has been removed and deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy”.

The statement said the Police are working with management of the Zoo and the forestry commission on the investigation.

The forestry commission earlier announced the death of the man at the zoo after he reportedly scaled the fence and entered the lions den.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Check out the top 5 richest footballers in Ghana
How Chief Imam, others tried to convince Gen. Mosquito to accept Kufuor’s appointee
National Security harassed me over my $1 million land - Bishop Bonegas
Cardinal Kuuia Baawobr hospitalised in Rome following a heart complication
How Michel Camp was named after Nkrumah’s Aide-de-Camp
Meet the youngest Black Stars player to have played against Messi and Ronaldo
‘I have lived in Accra for 43 years without paying rent’ – Akrobeto
Antoine Semenyo strikes again in English Championship
19 entities you should avoid taking loans from - BoG to public
‘I’m sick’: Odike has responded to our summons via a rep – Samanhene