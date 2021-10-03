Police begin probe into mysterious death of 35-year-old farmer at Bunkpurugu

The main suspect according to police is still at large

Police in the Bunkpurugu District of the North East Region have commenced investigation into the death of a farmer at Kpentaung, a village near Bunkpurugu.

The deceased farmer, Matthew Namisom, aged 35 years, was found dead in his room. He is believed to have been allegedly having an affair with the suspect’s wife for some time now.



The Acting Public Relations Officer for North East Police Command, ASP Robert Anabiik Angmain, who confirmed the news to journalists said the suspect is currently at large.



ASP Angmain said at about 8:00am on Friday, October 1, 2021 the Bunkpurugu District Command received a call from the Assembly man for Jilik Electoral Area, Laar Jatuat, that one Kampii Ningpeen Yennu who suspected the deceased to be having an affair with his wife sneaked into his room during the night and shot him.



According to him, the Police proceeded to the scene and found the deceased, Matthew Namisom, lying in supine position in a pool of blood.



Inspection of the scene revealed a piercing wound on his chin through to the left ear believed to be a gunshot wound.



A misfired AK rifle ammunition was also found at the scene and retrieved for investigation. ASP Angmain said investigations also revealed that the suspect had on several times threatened the deceased with death for allegedly having an affair with his wife.

The suspect however fled the scene after committing the act. The body of the deceased was conveyed to the Bindi Hospital mortuary where a post-mortem was performed.



The Medical Officer gave the cause of death as penetrating gunshot wounds. The body has since been released to the family for burial while investigations continue.



Meanwhile, the Regional Police Command has mounted a manhunt for the suspect, who is believed to be hiding in nearby communities.



The Police is urging residents of Kpentaung and Bunkpurugu to volunteer information on the whereabouts of the suspect.



A reward package has been set aside for anyone who would help to apprehend the suspect.