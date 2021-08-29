Police begin probe into the alleged suicide involving a soldier at Burma Camp

W.O II Robert Doku was stationed at the Base Ordinance Depot before his passing

The Accra Regional Police Command has begun investigations into a case of alleged suicide by WO11 Robert Dorku which occurred on Friday the 27th of August 2021 at Burma Camp.

According to the Police, the incident happened in a bush close to the powerhouse where the deceased was found hanging on a tree with a wire on his neck.



The deceased aged 45, worked with the Shai hills training school.



The body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue.

The Military officer’s limp body was discovered Friday dawn hanging by a rope tethered to a tree among some growths at Burma Camp, headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces.



The police were called in to the crime scene to begin investigation.



