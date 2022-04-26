Police begins investigation into premature burial of two-year-old girl in the Central Region

Some personnel of the Ghana Police Service

Police in Abura Dunkwa has commenced investigations into circumstances that led to the death of a two-year-old girl at Abura Gyanbankrom within the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District in the Central Region.

It emerged that on Saturday, April 25, 2022, a self-acclaimed fetish priestess allegedly buried alive the deceased and went into hiding following the incident.



However, the chief and elders of the community have since accused the police in the area of being unconcerned about the development since they [Police] and the Environmental Service Department visited the crime scene but never returned again as promised.



They further expressed worry over how the incident has left residents living in fear and panic, a situation they claimed has compelled parents from sending their wards on errands.



But, the Police has said investigation is currently ongoing following a formal complaint lodged by complainants on the incident that occurred.



It said on Thursday, April 21, 2022, “Kweku Atta aged 55 of Abura Gyabankrom accompanied by Alexander Owusu, the Assemblyman of Gyabankrom Electoral area came to the station and reported that on same day at 12:00 hours, they detected that unidentified dead body was buried at their Ancestral cemetery.

They added that upon their investigations, they realized that Esi Janet the fetish priestess of the same town was the one who buried the body without notifying the chief and elders of the town.



Subsequently, police interrogated the suspects Esi Janet aged 72, the fetish priestess, and Mary Essuman aged 36, mother of the deceased on the matter which proved the deceased was a two-year girl.



According to the police, the Fetish Priestess in the process admitted that “she authorized the burial of the deceased” who died whiles undergoing spiritual healing after her parents had brought her to the fetish priestess’ home on Sunday, April 17, 2022.



“She died on April 19, 2022 whiles undergoing treatment and with the consent of the deceased parents, she engaged one Kwesi to bury her in the cemetery,” the police noted as quoted by the suspect during interrogations.



Meanwhile, effort is being made by the police in Abura Dunkwa to get the third suspect, Kwesi arrested as investigation of the case continues.