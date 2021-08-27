Police begins probe into alleged misconduct by some officers

The statement said any personnel found guilty will be sanctioned

The Police administration has said that investigations into alleged misconduct by some officers in Begoro in the Eastern Region have started.

In a statement by the police on Friday, August 27, 2021, the Police administration has intercepted an audiotape involving some personnel of the Begro District Police Command of alleged gross misconduct.



It has since directed the Eastern Regional Police Command to investigate the matter and report.



“We would like to assure the public that any personnel found culpable will be sanctioned accordingly,” the statement added.