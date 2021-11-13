Police break into gun manufacturing ‘factory’, five persons arrested

Some of the arms police retrieved from the 'factory'

The Bono East Regional Police Command has arrested five persons in connection to the manufacturing of guns in Kintampo.

According to the Police, the arrest was successful following an intelligence they gathered.



A Police statement issued about the arrest said some materials used



for manufacturing weapons have been retrieved from two “criminal enterprises.”

The Public Relations Officer for the Bono East Regional Command, ASP Amponsa Bosie Dankwa, indicated that they managed to retrieve 43 pieces of gun butts that were to be used for the manufacturing of fully functioning riffles, gun barrels, and ammunition.



“22 short pieces of wood and other implements used in the manufacturing of weapons were retrieved from suspects Akordzi Emmanuel, Abdul-Rashid Sumani, and Abdul-Fatawu Issaka. However, suspects alleged that they were keeping the exhibits for their master, one Yahya now at large.”



“Suspect Ibrahim Kadr also mentions suspect Richard Duako as the owner of the exhibits which were retrieved from him. Presently, all suspects are in custody and the exhibits have been retained for further investigations,” he noted.