Police brutalities will only stop if officers are held accountable – Prof Tankebe

Personnel of the Ghana Police in Nkoranza

Prof Tankebe says police must answer for the use of deathly force

Police have a history of wrongly killing civilians – Prof Tankebe



1 dead, 6 injured as mob attack Nkoranza Police headquarters – Ghana Police Service confirms



A Ghanaian criminologist at the University of Cambridge, Prof Justice Tankebe, has bemoaned the inability of the state to hold police officers who engage in brutalities accountable.



According to him, the main reason Ghana continues to see instances of the police applying excessive force on civilians, which have led to many injuries and deaths, is because nothing happens to them when they engage in such activities, 3newroom.com reports.



The criminologist added that if proper measures are not put in place to hold officers accountable for police brutalities, they will continue to harm and kill civilians.

“When we have public order situations and we send Police officers there fully armed, we should expect nothing but what we so often see, which is the killing of protestors. As long as we lack the institutional arrangement to hold officers to account, to minimize the use of excessive force, I am afraid there will be many more of such situations,” he said.



He added that even though the police have the legal right to use deadly force sometimes; they should be probed any time they use deadly force because there are instances where the police have shot and killed civilians who they mistook for armed robbers.



“But we cannot have a democracy in which we simply accept the Police’s narrative, especially where we have a history of some killings proving to be actually illegal,” he added.



The Cambridge Professor made these remarks while reacting to the police shooting of a mob protesting the killing of a robbery suspect, Albert Donkor, who they claim was killed in the custody of the policy.



The shooting of the mob resulted in the killing of at least one person and injuring at least 6 persons.





Watch the latest episode of People&Places below:







