Police bust robber attempting to carjack a vehicle on GIMPA-Fiesta Road

A man has been reportedly arrested by the Police for attempting to rob and carjack a driver on the GIMPA-Fiesta stretch in Accra.



Ghana Police in a tweet on Friday, June 11, disclosed that at about 2 PM, arrested a man who attacked the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder with registration number GE-8088-11.



They furthered in a thread on the Service’s Twitter handle that the suspect allegedly threw a big stone at the vehicle, smashing the glass of the window in the process.



He, however, attempted to make a run for it in a nearby bush on the stretch after the driver alerted police officers on patrol in the area.

He is currently in Police custody awaiting prosecution and other due processes, the Service added.





Man Arrested for Attacking a Vehicle on GIMPA - Fiesta Royale Road.



About 2:00pm today, 11th June, 2021, Police arrested a man who attacked the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder with registration number GE-8088-11 on the GIMPA- Fiesta Royale road in Accra, — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) June 11, 2021

The Fiesta Royale-GIMPA stretch has frequently been reported by vehicle users as an area fast gaining notoriety for armed robbery and attacks.There have been a number of reports by the public and warnings by road users on social media to raise awareness of the situation.The police in a recent report urged victims of attacks particularly on the stretch to come forward and report such incidents to smoothen their investigations.

"The Police have sighted on social media a video of a motorist claiming to have been attacked on the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) road in Accra," the statement said.



"Steps have been taken to prevent a repetition of such or similar occurrences, however, the Police are appealing to the victim to lodge a complaint with the Legon Police Station, Achimota Police Station, Airport Police Station (whichever is closer to the place of incidence) or the Accra Central Police Station to aid investigations.



"The appeal is also extended to any person who may have been attacked on the GIMPA road to report to us. The Police are yet to have any record of complaint from a victim or witness of an attack of whatever form on the road other than social media rumours or claims," the Service noted after another victim lamented about being attacked on the stretch.



Meanwhile, a recent tour by the GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign team revealed that some parts of the Fiesta Royale-GIMPA stretch remain in total darkness as there are no streetlights.



