Police call for calm after youth in Nkoranza go berserk

The Police have appealed to the youth of Nkoranza to stay calm and allow the police to stay on top of their work in getting to the bottom of the issues.

This appeal follows skirmishes by the youth of Nkoranza in the Bono East Region who went on a rampage and attacked the Municipal Police Headquarters demanding justice for the alleged killing of one Albert Donkor, a trader.



The Police in a statement explained that "as part of a holistic strategy to tackle the menace of armed robbery, the Police Administration has since August 2021 deployed special anti-robbery task forces to all robbery prone areas across the country”.



As a result, "these special anti-robbery task forces have conducted a series of intelligence-led operations which have contributed immensely to the reduction of armed robbery incidents in the affected areas”.



"The Statement noted that in the Bono East Region, Police gathered intelligence that a suspect, Albert Donkor, and a gang of five other suspected armed robbers, whose names are being withheld for investigation purposes, were involved in several armed robbery attacks in the region, including armed robbery attacks at Nkoranza on April 19 and 20, 2022”.

According to Police, ”Based on this intelligence, an operation was conducted during which the suspect, Albert Donkor was shot. He was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital for medical attention, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.



Following the death of suspect Albert Donkor, the Bono East Regional Police Command held engagements with the family of the deceased and other relevant stakeholders in response to their concerns regarding the incident, Police noted.



Also, the ”Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has commenced an investigation into the incident to ascertain whether the operation was carried out in line with the standard operating procedures”.



In addition, "the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare spoke with the family on the telephone and has constituted a high-powered delegation led by COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Director-General/Administration to visit Nkoranza on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, for further engagements with all the stakeholders”, the Police noted.