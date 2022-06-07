0
Police can never crack the whip on land guards due to lawlessness – Land Expert

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Land Expert cum Estate Developer, Kofi Adomako, popularly known as Okonko, has maintained that, until law and order is strictly enforced in the country, police can never end the activities and operations of land guards in the country.

According to Kofi Adomako (Okonko), most of these land guards are contracted and sponsored by so-called “big men” in society who sometimes influence legal processes.

Okonko furthered again that, most land guards contracted by supposed land owners may probably have documents of the land in question, hence if arrested and sent to court, it may be difficult for the prosecutor to find fault since there’s evidence.

He made these revelations when speaking on Ghana Kasa morning show on Kasapa FM in Accra on the operations of land guards and land litigation in the country.

He again asserted the 1992 constitution as it stands now, favors the rich only because the rich get access to the best lawyers to stand on their behalf unlike the poor.

