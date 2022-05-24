0
Menu
News

Police caution commuters, school authorities over Accra floods

Nkoranza Police Match Police patrol teams have been deployed and are on the ground to ensure the safety of al

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The police have urged the persons living in Accra and Tema, to be cautious during their commute to and from work.

The caution follows the downpour in Accra.

In a public alert, the Police said: “School authorities and parents are also advised to pay extra attention to school children who are already in school and those who are still trying to make their way to school.

“Police patrol teams have been deployed and are on the ground to ensure the safety of all.”

It added: “We remain committed to working with other safety stakeholders to offer the needed assistance.”

Some trees in Accra got downed by the rains that fell on Monday night into Tuesday morning in some parts of the national capital.

Trees within the Achimota Forest, North Kansehie, Abelenkpe, Rawlings Park, and North Industrial Area, among others, fell on some streets, thus, blocking them.

Floods also ravaged some parts of the city.

Areas like Kaneshie, WestHills mall, Adabraka, Dansoman, and Pamprom among others, were taken over by floodwaters.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why Accra still looks like it did in the 1960s when it rains
Why Accra still looks like it did in the 1960s when it rains
Childhood photos of Memphis Depay and his Ghanaian father pop up on social media
6 strikers you should expect in Otto Addo squad for AFCON Qualifiers
The story of Ghanaian professor who did not attend secondary school
One suspect in Dansoman daylight robbery arrested
Bridget Otoo mocks Lands Ministry’s ‘buga buga’ statement about Sir John’s properties
Your Will leaks if you fail to sort out your wife - Bridget Otoo
Houses, lands, guns: Here are the 75 properties in Sir John’s last Will
Dead men don't talk but truth will prevail with time - Sir John's aide mourns