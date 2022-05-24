Police caution commuters, school authorities over Accra floods

Police patrol teams have been deployed and are on the ground to ensure the safety of al

The police have urged the persons living in Accra and Tema, to be cautious during their commute to and from work.

The caution follows the downpour in Accra.



In a public alert, the Police said: “School authorities and parents are also advised to pay extra attention to school children who are already in school and those who are still trying to make their way to school.



“Police patrol teams have been deployed and are on the ground to ensure the safety of all.”



It added: “We remain committed to working with other safety stakeholders to offer the needed assistance.”

Some trees in Accra got downed by the rains that fell on Monday night into Tuesday morning in some parts of the national capital.



Trees within the Achimota Forest, North Kansehie, Abelenkpe, Rawlings Park, and North Industrial Area, among others, fell on some streets, thus, blocking them.



Floods also ravaged some parts of the city.



Areas like Kaneshie, WestHills mall, Adabraka, Dansoman, and Pamprom among others, were taken over by floodwaters.