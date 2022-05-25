0
Police caution commuters, school authorities over Accra floods

Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The police has urged residents in Accra and Tema within the Greater Accra Region, to be cautious during their commute to and from work.

The caution follows the flooding in Accra as a result of Monday night into Tuesday morning’s rains.

In a public alert, the police said: “School authorities and parents are also advised to pay extra attention to school children who are already in school and those who are still trying to make their way to school”.

“Police patrol teams have been deployed and are on the ground to ensure the safety of all.”

It added: “We remain committed to working with other safety stakeholders to offer the needed assistance.”

Some trees in Accra got downed by the rains.

Trees within the Achimota Forest, North Kansehie, Abelenkpe, Rawlings Park, North Industrial Area, among others, fell on some streets, thus, blocking them.

Floods also ravaged some parts of the city.

Areas like Kaneshie, WestHills mall, Adabraka, Dansoman, Pamprom among others, were taken over by floodwaters.

