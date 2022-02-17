Police chase woman for allegedly pouring hot water on 2 teenagers

The police are asking for assistance in arresting the suspect

Police in the Upper West Region has launched a manhunt for Sylvia Suwiee, for allegedly pouring hot water on two teenagers, on Monday, at Sombo in the Nadowli-Kaleo District.

The suspect, who is believed to be in her 40s, was said to have poured hot water on Charlotte Sampah,18, Afisata Musah, 15, and bolted, following a misunderstanding between the victims and suspect.



The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Upper West Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times.



He said the suspect accused the victims of stealing cashew fruits from her farm, resulting in a misunderstanding between the victims and the suspect.



Chief Insp Boateng said the victims denied the accusation by Ms Suwiee, maternal aunt of the teenagers, saying a neighbor hired them to work on his tiger nuts farm for a fee.



The Police PRO said, “The explanation of the two, did not go down well with the suspect, who went to her house, boiled water, which she poured on the unsuspecting victims.”

Chief Insp Boateng said the hot water scalded the bodies of the victims, who were rushed to the Upper West Regional Hospital.



He said when the police went to the scene, the suspect had absconded, adding that the case was being investigated.



The Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police(DCOP) Peter Ndekugri appealed to the public to assist the police in arresting the suspect.



He lamented that some people shielded suspects and criminals, which was an affront to justice.