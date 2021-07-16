Police, civilian conflicts have increased - Adam Bona

Security analyst, Adam Bona

Security analyst Adam Bona has noted that civilian or police conflicts in Ghana have increased due to the unprofessional conduct of some police officers.

Mr. Bona speaking on 'Nyankonton Mu Nsem' on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said the training given to the police officers is not holistic.



He suggested it was about time the police training is reviewed and enhanced to meet modern policing, crime and disturbances.



He posited that the way some police officers handle civilians in Ghana is horrible.



He was worried about how police officers intimidate, harass and attack civilians especially commercial drivers and 'okada' riders.



This, he lamented, has created a situation where the police have become inefficient in managing crises meant for them and allowing the military to tackle issues meant for the police.



He also asked the government to resource the service with the logistics they need to make them efficient. Adding, they also need more men to be employed to meet the international standard.

He said the police to civilian ratio is terrible and must be resolved.



Meanwhile, the government has given clearance for the recruitment of 5,000 police officers.



Other security agencies have also been cleared to recruit more officers.



A letter from the Ministry of Finance to the Interior Ministry said the ministry,



“is hereby granted financial clearance to enable the Comptroller-General, of Ghana Immigration Service to recruit two thousand (2,000), the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service to recruit two thousand (2,000), Chief Fire Officer to recruit two thousand (2,000), and the Inspector General of Police to recruit five thousand (5,000), personnel to augment the staffing position of the Services.”