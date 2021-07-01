Police clash with robbers, seize over 2500 live ammunition

Impounded weapons at Ntoaso

The police have seized some live ammunition at Ntoase in the Eastern Region

This forms part of their Anti-Armed Robbery Task Force (AARTF) strategy to curb violence in the country



Investigations are underway to arrest the other suspected armed robbers



Some 2,882 live ammunition have been retrieved from a robbery gang at Ntoaso in the Eastern Region by the Ghana Police Service.



On Tuesday, the Anti-Armed Robbery Taskforce of the Ghana Police Service picked intelligence on weapons in the possession of some robbers in the region.



Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Isaac Ken Yeboah, Director General, Criminal investigations Department, made these known during a press conference on Wednesday.



The police dispatched a team from the National Operations Directorate (NOD) Surveillance Unit and three other Combat Patrol Teams to locate the weapons.

Aside from the live ammunition, the security service also seized 840 rounds of M16 ammunition, 23 BB cartridges, AK 47 Assault Rifle, M16 Rifle, Pump Action Gun, Shot Gun, locally-made pistol, 5.56 x 45mm (M16 Ammunition) and



7.62×39mm ammunitions.



The suspected robbers took to their heels on seeing the police, but one of them who hid in a nearby room opened fire and hit the hand of a police officer.



The police responded accordingly and gunned down the suspected robber while one other was arrested.



This Anti-Armed Robbery Operations at Ntoaso forms part of the new Anti-Armed Robbery Task Force (AARTF) strategy adopted by the police to curb robberies and other violent crimes in the country.