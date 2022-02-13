Police clash with youth at Lamashegu

The chaos started after a police patrol team allegedly shot and killed a young man

Gunshots have been heard in Tamale as armed police personnel clash with Lamashegu youth in the metropolis.

According to eyewitnesses, the chaos started after a police patrol team allegedly shot and killed a young man driving a white Toyota Camry with a DV number plate who speed off after the police stopped him.



He is said to have died at the hospital after the bullet penetrated his stomach through the back glass of the vehicle.

Two others were reportedly shot while others sustained injuries.