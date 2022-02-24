'Police clearly overstepping their bounds' - Kwakye Ofosu on Nigel Gaisie invitation

Felix Kwakye Ofosu is an aide to John Mahama

Nigel Gaisie invited by Police CID

Reports say invitation related to Watch Night prophecies



Police vow t crackdown on fear and panic prophecies



An aide to former President John Dramani Mahama is cautioning the Ghana Police Service against what he calls an 'overstepping of their bounds', a situation arising from 'zealousness.'



Felix Kwakye Ofosu while reacting to a Police invitation extended to Prophet Nigel Gaisie of the Prophetic Hill Chapel added that the Police 'do not have the power to regulate speech or spiritual belief' and must desist from straying.



"The Ghana Police Service is clearly overstepping their bounds. They do not have the power to regulate speech or spiritual belief and must move away from this overzealousness," his post on social media read.



It was accompanied by a GhanaWeb story reporting on the Police invitation as extended to Gaisie.

Police invite Gaisie over 31st Night Prophecies



The report confirmed that officials of the Criminal Investigations Department had formally invited Gaisie over some prophecies issued during his end-of-year Watch Night service held on December 31, 2021.



Prophet Nigel is expected to report to the CID headquarters in Accra on Monday, February 28, 2022, to answer questions on his prophecies.



Ahead of the 2020 Watch Night services, the Police issued a statement to pastors and prophets against what they described as prophecies likely to cause fear and panic.



Describing such acts as criminal and contravening the law, the police threatened to arrest and prosecute any man of God who goes ahead to issue prophecies likely to create tension and panic.



Nigel Gaisie, as widely expected, on December 31, 2021, issued several prophecies about the year 2022 on issues covering security, politics and governance among others.

While giving out the prophecies, the man of God referred to a town called Umuofia and alluded that his prophecies on the night was about the fictional town and not about Ghana as one would want to believe.



Gaisie’s first post on his personal Facebook handle since news of the invitation was reported read as follows: “From Ibano To Umuafia...The Elders Were Very Silent Till Okonko Killed Ikemefuna and they all WOKE UP BUT IT WAS TOO LATE...'Posterity Will NEVER FORGIVE US FOR NOT STANDING UP TO THE WRONGS OF TODAY..N.B...I am only a prophet and I speak the mind of God.”



The post was accompanied by a photo that captured him in prayer mood, one hand pointing to the skies as he knelt close to his pulpit.



