Police commence manhunt for person behind illegal demolishing at Pampaso No. 1

Police say investigations point to one Kofi Acquah as being behind the illegal demolishing

Residents of Pampaso Number 1 block Accra-Kumasi Highway after alleged evacuation by land guards



Police urge residents to Pampaso to leave the Accra-Kumasi highway



The Ghana Police Service has disclosed that preliminary investigations on the illegal demolishing of homes in Pampaso Number 1, a suburb of Nsawam in the Eastern Region point to one Kofi Acquah, as being the mastermind.



The police said that Kofi Acquah will soon be arrested and duly prosecuted for the illegal destruction of homes that affected 11 houses in Pampaso, citinewroom.com reports.



In an interview with Citi News, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, urged the affected residents who have blocked the Accra-Kumasi highway in protest of the demolishing to leave the road as it works to resolve the situation.



“Police received information on the illegal demolition. Based on that, we proceeded quickly to the scene. Officers saw agitated people blocking the main Accra-Kumasi Highway. We pleaded with them to rescind the decision because of its repercussions.

“Investigations so far point to the fact that one Kofi Acquah is behind the illegal demolition and as soon as he is arrested, he will be taken through due processes of the law. We want to appeal to agitated residents not to take the law into their hands. They should remain calm because we will make sure we will get to the bottom of this matter,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency, Frank Annoh Dompreh, who is the MP responsible for the area, has urged the affected persons to stay calm.



He has also indicated that the affected person will be given some relief while the police work to resolve the matter.



Residents of Pampaso Number 1, a suburb of Nsawam in the Eastern Region, on April 18, 2022, blocked the Accra-Kumasi Highway in protest of their houses being demolished.



According to the residents, gunmen, who they claim were land guards, attacked them while they were sleeping, threw them out and demolished their buildings, reports myjoyonline.com.



The residents also alleged that some Chinese nationals, who claim that they have bought Pampaso, sent the land guards to evict them and destroy their homes.

