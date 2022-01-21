Police confirm 13 deaths, 179 casualties, 45 referrals

The Ghana Police service have said that 13 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the massive explosion at Apiate with 179 casualties.

The police speaking following the incident confirmed that there have been 45 referrals to Tarkwa Government hospital, “among the referrals, 3 have been sent to Komfo Anokye teaching hospital”.



They further indicated that though there were lots of casualties and people moving towards the accident scene, they were able to handle the situation. "With the help of the tricycles (Pragya) we were able to convey a lot of them, and then the Ghana Ambulance Service also came. As we speak now, they have been sent to three hospitals and medics; that is Aseda Specialists Hospital; Prestea Health Centre; and Inner City Clinic,” he added.



Background



A massive explosion occurred at Apiate in the Western Region, the accident was said to have happened after a motorcycle collided with a truck transporting explosives to a mining site resulting in an unforeseen explosion.a

It was earlier purported by the Ministry of information that 17 people were confirmed dead following the huge explosion at Bogoso-Apiate in the Western Region.



The statement also indicated that some 59 injured persons were rescued, bringing to 76 the number of persons known to have been affected so far.



“As at 17:00 hours, a total of seventeen (17) people have, sadly, been confirmed dead, and 59 injured persons had been rescued, bringing to 76 the number of persons known, so far, to have been affected by the tragedy.”



