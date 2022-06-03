Police confirm arrest of returnee who attempted to use his 11-year-old daughter for money ritual

Police say it has commenced investigations into alleged ritual murder at Oyibi Kom

The Ghana Police Service have arrested a 42-year-old businessman, a returnee from the diaspora, who attempted to use his daughter for a money ritual in Accra.



In a statement issued on June 3, 2022, the police said that the suspect, Evans Oppong, allegedly took his 11-year-old daughter to a herbalist at Oyibi Kom, a suburb of Accra, to get her killed for a ritual.



“The Police have arrested a 42-year-old businessman, Evans Oppong, a resident of Fise, near Amasaman, for allegedly taking his 11-year-old daughter to a native priest at Oyibi Kom in Accra, for ritual purposes, yesterday Thursday, June 2, 2022.

“The suspect's arrest followed information provided by a patriotic citizen to the Police, and we are grateful to him for his selfless service which has saved the life of the child involved,” portions of the police statement read.



The police added that the victim is in their custody and it is working on uniting her with her family.



A video shared on Facebook showed a man being arrested for sending his daughter to a herbalist to have her killed for money.



In the video shared by Nana Adu-Boafo Jnr on Facebook, who identifies himself as a chief, military man, writer, author, poet and herbalist, he narrated how the man, Evans Oppong (who is also captured in the video wearing a plain white cloth and sitting on a wooden stool) brought his daughter to him, optimistic that she would be killed for rituals.



He explains in the post that Evans Oppong had just returned from abroad and came to him for help because things were not going on well with him there.

He added that the man explained that he has 12 children and that he wanted to use two of them for rituals, and that was why he went for this daughter from school and brought her to him.



However, unknown to Evans Oppong, he had just walked into a trap.







