Police confirm death of Central Gonja Health Director after fatal accident

File photo

The District Health Director for Central Gonja has died after a fatal accident on the Tamale-Buipe road, police and local media have confirmed.

The police in the area say David Bukari and another victim died while travelling on that stretch onboard a Nissan Pick-up with registration number GV 723-18.



The vehicle reportedly ran into a stationary DAF trailer with registration number AS 1842-G, parked on the road.



The unidentified woman is said to have died on the spot, however, Mr. Bukari was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, reported Adom News.

Central Gonja District Police Commander, DSP Kwame Nimo, who confirmed the development said the remains of the deceased have been deposited at Tamale Teaching Hospital Mortuary for preservation pending autopsy.



Subsequently, their remains will be released to the respective families, the police chief told Adom News.