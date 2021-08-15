Police console family of late Chief Inspector Ahiable

Police officials at the home of late Chief Inspector Donnie Ahiable

Source: GNA

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mrs Habiba Twumasi Sarpong, Director-General Welfare has led a delegation to console the bereaved family of late Chief Inspector Donnie Ahiable, at the 37 Police barracks, Accra.

A news brief from the Police said the late Chief Inspector died on Thursday, August 12, 2021 when a motorbike he was riding as a pillion got involved in a road accident on the Accra bound Kwame Nkrumah Motorway.



The brief said he last worked with the Police Service Workshop.

Senior Officers present were: COP Mr Francis Ebenezer Doku, Commanding Officer, Police Service Workshop, DCOP Mr S. A Mensah, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Obed Dzikunu, ACP Mr William Donkor (all of the Police Service Workshop), ACP Mrs Phyllis Osei, Director Counselling Unit, amongst others.



The brief said the Officers assured the family of the Police Administration's support at this sad moment.