Police constable crashed to death by uncontrollable truck

The officer died after a truck lost control and crashed

A Police constable with the Regional Operations Department of the Savannah Regional Police Command had passed on.

Constable Ernest Newton Dwamena died today, September 29, 2021.



He died after a truck lost control and crashed into him killing him on the spot.



Today, we celebrate the late Police Constable Ernest Newton Dwamena, formerly of the Regional Operations Department of the Savannah Regional Police Command.



Sadly, Constable Ernest passed on today Wednesday, 29th September, 2021 whilst on official duty at Buipe. A truck driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into him, killing him on the spot.

Like other police officers, Ernest said goodbye to his family and left for duty hoping to see them after the close of work but unfortunately met his untimely death due to the nature of our work.



Like other fallen colleagues, his name will be engraved in gold on our hearts.



The Savannah Regional Police Command led by DCOP Ebenezer Larbi visited the family of Ernest at Kintampo in the Bono East Region to commiserate with them. The Ag. IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare also reached out to the parents via a phone call and extended the condolences of the Police Administration to them.



The circumstances leading to his death will be investigated thoroughly and appropriate action taken.



May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.