Police couldn’t intervene early in KNUST clash because I was not around – Ashanti regional minister

Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah

Simon Osei-Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, has stated that clashes between students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) would have been averted if he had been in Kumasi as the events leading to the clash unfolded.

Simon Osei-Mensah indicated that because of his absence, he could not have made the necessary arrangements to prevent a clash between students of the University Hall (Katanga) and Unity Hall (Continental) because he got intelligence late, 3newsroom.com reports.



He added that despite being the head of the region’s security council, he could not have ordered the police into the university when he received intelligence because the necessary consultations had not been done.



“We got the intelligence very late. Maybe, if I had been in Kumasi, I could have had the information a bit earlier. When I got the information, it was late, so quickly, I called the Regional Police Commander and the other security agencies that they should meet and quickly send out a press release that we have heard of this, and if they dare, maybe we will treat them as criminals and not as students.



“But it was unfortunate, by the time they released, the Vice Chancellor also called me that they have seen that the students were mobilising so we had to call the Regional Police Commander that they should get some people and quickly move in. What you normally do is that you first call the nearest police station and send a few people there to help while we mobilise the needed forces to come and support you, but in that process, it takes some time before you can gather them.



“You cannot just because you are a regional minister and the law- Act 10(30) of 2020- gives you the position as the chair of the REGSEC, you get up and move security personnel to a university campus. No, they have their internal security, so you have to discuss with the Vice Chancellor and the management there before you enter. You can only do that maybe in a situation like terrorist situations,” he said.

On August 15, 2022, the university again made the wrong headlines when its students who reside in the University Hall (Katanga) and Unity Hall (Continental) clashed.



The clash resulted in at least 11 students sustaining various injuries, with properties, including 11 vehicles, being vandalised.



According to a student at the university who spoke to GhanaWeb on condition of anonymity, the residents of the Katanga Hall deliberately attacked students of Conti while they were embarking on a procession.









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







IB/SEA