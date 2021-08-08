Police declare 48-year-old woman wanted over boyfriend's death in Ellembelle

File Photo

Correspondence from Western Region

The Ellembelle District Police Command has declared a forty-eight-year woman whose name has been given as Ehwea Ahonea wanted for allegedly killing her sixty-eight-year-old boyfriend in cold blood.



The 68-year-old rubber farmer, identified as Joseph Armoh, was allegedly murdered by his girlfriend at Basake near Nzema Aiyinasi in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.



According to eyewitness accounts, an argument ensued between them over money on the evening of Thursday, August 5, 2021. Even before the incident, the suspect, Ehwea Ahonea, had been complaining about the man's change of attitude towards her.



She accused the deceased of refusing to give her a share of the rubber farm proceeds they harvested together.



"At 10:30 pm on Thursday, we had information that Mr. Armoh is dying so we rushed to his house and saw him bleeding. We found out his girlfriend had stabbed him with a broken glass of a television stand. After committing the act, she left the room and the man struggled to seek help from a nearby drug store but he was referred to a hospital,” some residents told GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent, Daniel Kaku.

"He was quickly rushed to the Eikwe Saint Martin De Porres Hospital for treatment but later on, the same day was pronounced dead by the doctors," they added.



Mary Anyimah who is the junior sister of the deceased said she was shocked when she heard about her brother's death and described it as unfortunate.



She said her late brother met the suspect in late 2019 and had been dating until the unfortunate incident.



She admitted that the suspect called her last week to complain of the deceased refusing to give her a share of the proceeds from the rubber they had sold.



"She complained to me about the issue so I called my late brother for a solution to be reached. I told my late brother to see me so that we could resolve the issue but unfortunately, I couldn't meet him before his sudden demise. I can't understand it and as I am speaking to you, the woman has bolted. Let me put on record that, the woman didn't help my brother to cultivate the rubber plantation, it is sad I have lost my brother," she recounted in sorrow.

The Ellembelle District Police Command is appealing to the general public to assist them with any vital information to arrest the suspect who is at large.



"The above picture is suspect Ehwea Ahonea. She is wanted for stabbing her boyfriend to death on 05/8/21 at Basake. Informant should contact Police on No. 02433672381," a statement from the police reads.



The Assembly Member of the area, Pious Ofori has also promised to assist the police to arrest the suspect as soon as possible.



The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Alla-Bokazo private morgue for autopsy.