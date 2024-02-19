Police declare NDC organizer wanted for 'threatening war' during 2024 elections

Alhaji Mustapha Alhasan

The Manhyia South Constituency Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Mustapha Alhasan has been declared wanted over a viral video.

The Ghana Police Service issued a wanted notice for him after a video surfaced on social media, in which he was captured issuing threats of violence in the 2024 elections, if any attempt is made to rig the vote.



The suspect, is captured warning the Electoral Commission (EC), the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), and individuals involved in the electoral process.



In the video, shared by GHOne TV on Twitter, Alhaji Mustapha is heard stating, "I am telling the EC officer, the woman and NPP that if they are planning to steal the elections... we will show you how to win an election," he said.



"I am telling them that we have informed John Mahama that whether you like it or not, wherever you go, we are fully organized and we will show you how to win an election.



"We have won an election from the NPP before and we will show you. There would be war between us and if you dare, we will kill you," the NDC organizer added.

He continued "We are aware... if you plan on stealing the elections, we will show you. If you plan on not handing over power in case we win, we are aware and will show you," he added.



Meanwhile, according to a starrfm.com.gh report, the leadership of the NDC in the Ashanti Region has responded to the call of the Crime Office of the Central Command insisting leadership will present Alhaji Mustapha Alhasan on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.



The accused is said to have declined to give details insisting the party has barred him from speaking to the media.



He however disclosed to reporter Ivan Heathcote–Fumador that he was provoked by a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who contended the NPP would not be ‘fools’ to hand over power to an NDC administration.



“This guy I hear is from Asenso Boakye’s camp. He is a teacher.

“He provoked me by saying ‘if President J.A. Kuffour was a fool to have handed over power to the NDC; President Akufo–Addo will not be a fool to hand over power to John Mahama’,” he recounted.



Alhaji Mustapha Alhasan is also reported to have said that he was unaware he was being captured on video at the time he was enraged engaging in a banter with the supposed NPP man.



He told Starr FM, he felt betrayed that the video was edited to only display his side of the banter while every other provocation of his opposite man was craftily cropped out to hang him.





Police declares NDC Organizer wanted for threatening deadly war in 2024 elections.#GHOneNews #GHOneTV pic.twitter.com/pSHROZ6Qvr — GHOne TV (@ghonetv) February 18, 2024

AM/SARA

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



