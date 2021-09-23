Police declare Takoradi missing woman a suspect

Josephine Panyin Mensah alleged she was kidnapped

The Ghana Police Service has declared, Josephine Panyin Mensah, the woman who was reported missing in Takoradi and found in Axim, a suspect.

The police say thorough investigations are ongoing to get to the root of the matter.



According to the police, this has become necessary following what has been discovered in their preliminary investigations. The police say they suspect a possible conspiracy on the part of Josephine together with other persons to create a “self kidnapping” situation.



“Following her reappearance and on the basis of our preliminary investigations so far, the Poke wishes to state the following:



“a. The police is heavily relying on medical experts who have examined her. Their findings are that Josephine Panyin Mensah was never pregnant, within the period under review following thorough medical examination by the medical doctors at the Axim Government Hospital.



“b. The victim, now a suspect, during Interrogation mentioned the European Hospital in Takoradi as the hospital for her antenatal reviews and assessment. Medical records at the facility suggest that the lady visited the hospital without pregnancy somewhere in October last year.

“c. Investigations also suggest the suspect may have conspired with ether persons over her possible planned disappearance.



“d. Three people have so far been arrested for further questioning on possible conspiracy charges.



“e. Police would like to inform members of the public that adequate measures are in place to ensure she is safe as we continue our investigations”, parts of the police statement read.



Background



Josephine reportedly left home Thursday, September 16, at dawn for a walk but never returned.

The complainant, her husband, told the police his mother-in-law later had a call from an unknown person demanding a ransom, fuelling rumours of another kidnapping case in the Western Region capital.



The police immediately began a frantic search for the pregnant woman.



Her brother-in-law told Takoradi-based Connect FM’s Paa Kwesi Simpson that the family received a call Tuesday morning that she has been spotted in Axim and they followed up to find her alive.



What followed after she was found has been a complex story.