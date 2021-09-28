Police deploy more personnel in Tema, Accra to combat crime

Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director-General of Public Affairs Unit at the Ghana Police Service

The Police Administration has deployed more police personnel in Accra and Tema to combat crime, following recent robbery attacks on the citizenry.

Although the numbers were not given for security reasons, the personnel who are from the Counter-Terrorism Unit, Regional Commands and the Intelligence Unit would be at vantage points, intersections and communities.



The Acting Director-General of the Police Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP, Kwesi Ofori, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, stating that the police were on top of security in the country.



He said the Police administration had outlined new operational strategies to deal with such crimes in the country.



ACP Ofori stated that the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akufo Dampare, recently convened a National Police conference at the police headquarters in Accra to map up plans to combat crimes in the country.



The meeting brought together 18 regional commanders from 16 political regions and two police administrations.

ACP Ofori stated that the police Administration also had a crunch meeting last Friday with regional, divisional and district police commanders in Accra and Tema to discuss how to combat the recent robberies.



He said the police was closing up on the daylight robbers in Accra and Tema.



“We know them and we the police would contain them within lawful means, we would face them squarely and deal with them", he added.



He assured the public of the police mandate to ensure that precious lives and properties were saved in the communities.



ACP Ofori stated that the police had the capabilities to deal with the situation at hand.

He said the police was seeing a reduction in robberies in Bono and Northern regions, stating that the police would continue to ensure that communities were safe.



ACP Ofori appealed to the public to provide reliable information to the police on criminals in the communities, assuring them of police confidentiality.



“The public with credible information should contact the police on emergency numbers 18555 and 191,” he said



ACP Ofori said “The thugs out there are armed and very dangerous, we need to clamp on them,” he added