Police deploy patrol teams to monitor flood after Wednesday’s Heavy rain

The Ghana Police Service has deployed National, Regional, Divisional, and District Patrol teams to monitor the flood situation and assist individuals and communities within the Accra and Tema Metropolitan areas.

A Public Notice issued by the Police Administration cautioned the general public to exercise caution when driving and to avoid driving through flood-prone or flooded areas.



“Those who do not have anything important to do outside are advised to stay indoors. Any emergency should be reported to the Police on 18555 or 191 for the necessary Police intervention,” the statement said.



Heavy rain in Accra on Wednesday has led to flash flooding of some areas leading to heavy vehicular traffic on some major roads.



The rains which started a few minutes after 5pm lasted for more than two hours.

Areas like Bukom, Adabraka, Kaneshie, and Ofankor reported incidents of flooding.



The Ghana Meteorological Agency had earlier predicted the downpour in most parts of southern Ghana.



The Agency had said the rain may begin from late Wednesday afternoon into the night.



It has also been raining for several hours in the Eastern Region.