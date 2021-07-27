Police deployed to enforce mask-wearing directive in Kumasi

Police personnel enforcing mask wearing in the market

Police personnel could be seen in the Central Business District of the Ashanti Region capital of Kumasi on Tuesday morning enforcing the wearing of nose masks by commuters and traders as COVID-19 cases rise.

Those without nose masks were made to buy one immediately while those improperly wearing theirs were called to properly wear them.



In his latest broadcast to the nation on Sunday, July 25, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed disappointment in how Ghanaians have let their guards down for the country to be plunged into a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.



“It is extremely troubling to note that the high compliance rate with mask-wearing has fallen alarmingly,” he bemoaned.



“The wearing of masks in public places, fellow Ghanaians, continues to be mandatory. There are no exceptions to this rule, and strict conformity with this protocol will be enforced.



“Anyone found to be flouting this directive will have him or herself to blame.

“We cannot afford to allow the recklessness of a few to endanger the lives of the majority of persons in the country.”



It is in the light of this that the Ashanti Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service seems to have deployed personnel to the mainland to enforce the compliance of the directive.



The Region is currently managing 1,229 active cases.



Since the outbreak of the disease, 17,757 persons have been infected in the Region with 16,381 recovered.



So far, the active cases are high in Kumasi, followed by Kwadaso, Sekyere, Offinso, Bosomtwe, Obuasi and Oforikrom.