Police detain Takoradi woman for faking her kidnapping

Sat, 25 Sep 2021 Source: kasapafmonline.com
The Takoradi Divisional Police Command in the Western Region has arrested and detained Josephine Panyin Mensah Simons for allegedly faking her kidnapping and pregnancy.
She was discharged from the Effia-Nkwanta hospital Friday evening after she confessed to a team of medical and investigating officers that she lied about her kidnapping and pregnancy.
At the time of filing this report, the mother, and husband were before a team of police CID’s who were interrogating them.
Several family relations and neighbours who are still in a state of disbelief were at the Takoradi central police to support the family.
