Police did no wrong in handling Cecilia Dapaah’s case – Lawyer

Former Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Dapaah

Private legal practitioner, Benjamin Tachie Antiedu, has said the Ghana Police Service did not breach any law in handling the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah’s case.

This comes on the back of the Attorney General's Department accusing the Police of not consulting on the matter before going to court.



There have been conflicting figures on the matter, which means that a thorough investigation on the matter will be needed for the AG’s Officer to take comprehensive steps on the case.



Speaking on Starr Midday News with Joshua Ayira the lawyer stated that the Ghana Police Service cannot be faulted on steps taken so far on the matter.

“There are certain offenses that the police, when they are investigating a matter with intense investigation and prosecution, will have to consult or seek the advice of the AG. But maybe because of the amount involve but per law the areas that specific authorization advice should be sought are matters of indictable offenses such as murder, rape and the rest of them.



“So to that extent I will say that this is not a specific legal injunction for the police to seek advice from the AG, but looking at the amount involved I think it could make sense that with such money should have attracted the interest of the state for the Overlord of Prosecution should have been consulted. But I won’t say that they (Police) breached any law,” lawyer Tachie Antiedu stated.



He continued: “What I am saying is that I don’t know of a specific law that if there is an investigation into a specific sum of money the delegated body in case the police should seek advice. But it makes some sense that in view of the amount involved and even the personality involved I think the AG’s advice should have been sought.”