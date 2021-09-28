Police didn't visit Kaaka's house on the day of the assault - Ejura Committee Report

Kaaka died at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after a mob attack

•The report by the committee set up to probe the Ejura violence was made public on Monday, September 27, 2021

•The committee denied the testimony by DCOP Agyemang Adjem that the police visited the scene where Kaaka was attacked



•The committee also recommended the transfer of the commander of the Ejura District Police



Justice Koomson-led committee that investigated the violence in Ejura in the Ashanti Region on June 29, 2021, has punched holes into the testimonies by the Deputy Ashanti Regional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Agyemang Adjem, that the police team deployed to the town visited the house of Macho Kaaka’s house.



The three-member committee in its report released on Monday, September 27, 2021, stated that the statement by DCOP Agyemang Adjem cannot be supported with any verifiable evidence.



The committee emphasized that the police did not visit the house and also did not visit the scene where the incident happened.

“We note that the testimony of the DCOP that the Police at Ejura visited the scene of the crime (Kaaka's house), where he was assaulted on the 26th June 2021, could not have been true.



“This is, because “Exhibit D” (i.e. the Docket on the murder of Kaaka) discloses that the Diary of Action begins with the date 30th June 2021, with information therein relating to the events at the cemetery on the 29th of June. The Committee also found that in “Exhibit C” (the crime scene report) it has been indicated that, the Police visited the scene of the crime on the 26th June 2021.



“We note that, the record in “Exhibit C” is a report by crime scene experts, which report, in our view, should be based on the Diary of Action which is prepared by the original investigators of the case. We, therefore, find that the statement made in “Exhibit C” had no factual basis in the Dairy of Action and might have been an afterthought.



“Further, the Nifahene had stated in his evidence that the complaint of the youth to Nana Ejurahene on the morning of 29th June was that, the police had not visited the scene of crime as at that day. In the view of the Committee, the failure of the Police to act promptly on the complaint of assault on “Kaaka” contributed to the rioting,” excerpts of the committee’s report read.



The committee also noted that security personnel deployed to Ejura received no thorough briefing before going to the field.

“The Committee further finds that there was no proper security briefing and intelligence gathering and sharing. From the evidence of the Regional Minister who is the Chair of the REGSEC, it is obvious that the intelligence information he received caused him to authorise the deployment of the military.”



On Saturday, June 26, 2021, social media activist Mohammed Ibrahim, alias Kaaka, was attacked by unknown assailants in front of his house around 1:30 am and left in a critical condition.



He subsequently died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after he was referred there from the Ejura Government Hospital.



The circumstances surrounding his death led to the youth of Ejura embarking on a demonstration after his burial. This resulted in a clash between the youth and security officers.



Two persons died from the clash and several others got injured.

The Minister of Interior set up a three-member committee chaired by Court of Appeal Judge, Justice George Koomson, to look into events around the Ejura disturbances and present its report.



The Committee on July 28, 2021, presented its report to the Minister, following the completion of its work.



The 55-paged report, among other things, contains the committee’s findings and recommendations on the shooting incident at Ejura.