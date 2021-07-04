Police emergency numbers are weapons for crime prevention - Police

Ghanaians have been urged to prioritise calling Police Emergency numbers as first line of defence

Source: GNA

Superintendent Kwabena Otuo Acheampong, Tema Regional Crime Officer of the Ghana Police Service has encouraged residents to store Police Emergency Numbers describing them as “civilians’ first line of defence to fight crime”.

Residents of Tema and neighbouring communities such as Ashaiman, Dodowa, Afienya, Prampram, Kpone, Ada, Sege are to memorize or save and call +233291206472 or +233542719093 around the clock, whenever and wherever they need police assistance.



“Memorize or save Police Emergency Numbers: Call the Police and stop calling police officers’ personal numbers in case of emergencies or attacks,” Supt Acheampong stated during the fourth “GNA Stakeholder Engagement and Workers’ Appreciation Day,” Seminar at the Tema Regional Office of the Ghana News Agency.



The event is a progressive and interactive platform created to give opportunity to state and non-state actors to engage journalists and address national issues as well as throw more light on the institutions' mandate.



The event also serves as a motivational mechanism to recognize the editorial contribution of reporters to the professional growth and promotion of the Tema Regional Branch of the Ghana News Agency as the industrial news hub, while contributing to national development.



Supt. Acheampong urged the public to commit into memory the advertised police emergency numbers in the police jurisdictions where they live and called for assistance whenever they were in distress.

“Calling the police direct emergency numbers for your community reduces police response time and has the tendency to prevent or mitigate the impact of crime and disorder,” the Tema Regional Crime Officer stated.



He said: “the practice of most people calling the phones numbers of individual police officers, friends and family, whenever they are in distress, should be discouraged because such calls had to be routed through a chain of other officers before finally, getting police assistance.



“Citizens must therefore prioritize personal security and give meaning to the historic saying that, security is a shared responsibility, between the public and the police”.



Supt. Acheampong urged citizens to show greater interest in crime trends in their communities so that together with the police, safe, secure and peaceful community was guaranteed.



“We also want to encourage communities to form Neighbourhood Watch Communities so that everyone becomes the other person's keeper.

“Residents must communicate and interact among themselves more often and inform the police quickly on any suspicion in a neighbour’s residence.



“House owners must share their numbers among themselves and hold local police accountable for their safety and security,” he said.



Mr Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency in reminded organizations and government that the media played a vital role in creating, galvanizing and reflecting public opinion.



He added that “the government and other social organizations can use media more effectively as a medium for social change. The media, therefore, is a powerful tool which must be used strategically towards national development”.



Other speakers at the fourth stakeholder engagement were Mr George Okwabi Frimpong, a licensed surveyor and Chairman of the Public Affairs Committee of the Licensed Surveyors Association of Ghana, Mr Ian Okwei, Protocol and Administrative Officer of the TDC Development Company Limited, and Mr Benjamin Peh, Acting Head of Department, Research, Business Development and Innovation at the DVLA.