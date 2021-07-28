Police enforce speed limits and arrest 26 in Accra

Similar operations have been carried out at various locations such as Korle-Bu

The central Motor Transport & Traffic Department (MTTD), of the Ghana Police Service, has embarked on a Speed Enforcement exercise to check overspeeding at accident-prone areas and arrested 26 offenders in Accra.

The special exercise which was carried out at Tesano on Wednesday, 28 July 2021, is part of an ongoing exercise by the MTTD, in Partnership with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and Bloomberg Philanthropies to reduce the carnage on our roads and pedestrian knockdowns mostly caused by excessive speeding at major intersections such as Anyaa School junction, Weija STC traffic light, Opeibea intersection, Tesano stretch N4, etc.



It is observed that some motorists do not drive within the 50kph speed limit stipulated by law in the city, a situation that calls for stringent measures to enforce it.

Similar operations have been carried out at various locations such as Korle-Bu, Anyaa, Kojo Thompson Road, Kawukudi among others and offenders arraigned before motor courts where fined between GH¢350 to GH¢2,400 on the average.



Those arrested at Tesano for flouting the speed limits are being processed to appear before the Abeka Motor Court on Thursday, 29 July, 2021.