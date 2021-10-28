Police engagement with religious leaders not to restrict activities – Sampson Lardi Anyenini

Lawyer Sampson Lardy Anyenini

Lawyer Sampson Lardy Anyenini has reiterated that the Ghana Police Service’s engagement with religious leaders in the country is not meant to restrict the work of men of God in Ghana.

According to him, the public assumptions that the steps taken by the police service is aimed at depriving the core mandate of pastors with directives is untrue.



The legal practitioner comments come a day after the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare met with heads of religious and faith-based organizations to deliberate over issues on religion and the law as well as the rights and limitations of the religious community within the confines of the law.



The meeting follows the arrest of Prophet Stephen Akwesi popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe, who prophesied that Shatta Wale was going to be shot dead as happened to Lucky Dube was killed in South Africa.



Speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo morning show on the development, Lawyer Sampson Lardy stated that the move by the police service was aimed to have a dialogue to sensitize the religious system and not to restrict the work of anyone.

“I’m not sure that what happened is a directive to their (Men of God) work because it was a dialogue we had with them to share ideas so I don’t see it as a restriction and that was not the case so it’s just to make sure the laws are implemented” he told Kofi Adoma Nwawanni.



The host of Joy FM’s news file noted further that since there are laws guiding the country it is significant they are implemented because people would misbehave if the laws are not put to use.



“We all know that there are laws in this country and it is important that they are implemented effectively because it seems the law was left behind allowing to do whatever they like.



Again, Lawyer Sampson Anyenini used the opportunity to advise men of God who make prophecies to apply common sense to their work to avoid causing fear and panic to others since they may attract legal punishment to themselves as a result.