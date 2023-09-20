Police files injunction against ‘unauthorised’ demonstration by group near Jubilee House

Police files injunction in court against 'unauthorised' demo

The Ghana Police Service has filed an injunction in court to halt a planned demonstration by a group near the Jubilee House.

The application which was successfully served to the group that identifies itself as Democratic Hub seeks to prevent the group from holding its demonstrations around the seat of government, Jubilee House.



The group, Democratic Hub, plans to demonstrate from Thursday to Saturday, that is September 21- 23, 2023.



“As we wait for the court to determine the matter, we wish to urge the public to take note and disregard any calls from any individual or group encouraging them to assemble for a demonstration at the Jubilee House.



“We equally wish to urge the organisers to respect the due process in the interests of public order and public safety,” part of the statement by the police read.



Below is the full statement by the Ghana Police Service:





NW/DAG



