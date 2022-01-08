Police gagging God, Holy Spirit with directive on prophecies – Nigel Gaisie

Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Police to begin prosecuting errant 31st night “doom prophecy” prophets

Offenders liable to 5 years imprisonment



Ghanaians hail police for sanitizing prophecy space



Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has stated that attempts by the state through the Ghana Police Service to clamp down on prophecies of men of God will gag the Holy Spirit and the Almighty God.



According to him, he suspects that some persons who wanted men of God to be treated “harshly” for being “too truthful” and spot-on with their prophecies were behind the Police's renewed interest in 'dealing with' persons in the prophetic space in the country.



“There are certain people that they feel that “these people are too truthful, these people what they say comes to pass” so let’s make sure we will get them with the long tool of causing fear and panic and let's treat them harshly.

"But you see at the end of the day, what will you get that? You won’t get anything from that. It's rather what is on me and my covenant [which] will fight you. That means you are gagging God, you are gagging the counsel of Heaven, you are gagging the Holy Spirit,” Prophet Nigel Gaisie said in an interview with Kofi TV.



The Ghana Police Service on December 27, 2021, issued a statement cautioning preachers of the Gospel to desist from prophecies that will create fear and panic during the 31st December watchnight service.



According to the police, though it notes that Ghanaians have the right to free speech, such rights must be exercised in accordance with the country’s laws.



In a subsequent statement by the police on further clarification on its earlier statement, the service has stated that the ban on ‘doom’ prophecies applies even beyond 31st December.



It has therefore urged prophets of the Gospel to continuously observe the ban, failure which the relevant sanctions will be applied to culprits.

“We would like to caution that, the law on publication of information including prophecies that have the tendency to cause fear and panic or put people’s lives in danger, is not limited to 31st December only, but should be adhered to on a daily basis.



“We wish to reiterate that the law and the police are not against religious practices of the performance of religious doctrines and beliefs such as prophecies. However, if such information is communicated publicly and undermine the laws of the state, the relevant laws and sanctions will be applied,” part of the statement read.



Last year’s watch night service passed silently without the usual doom prophecies.



However, some men of God such as Reverend Owusu Bempah prophesied in a “coded” language with Prophet Nigel Gaisie also prophesying about a country called “Umuofia” which had a similar bearing to Ghana.