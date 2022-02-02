Police grab suspects behind recent Bawku gunshot killings; 70 ammo, guns seized

Some weapons seized

Police in the Bawku Municipality have arrested some persons believed to be involved in recent shooting incidents in the area.

According to the Police, these persons were arrested upon intelligence they gathered, however, some were able to escape arrest.



Police sitrep indicates that the operation begun at the residence of one Sunday and Abachie Adamu who took to their heels upon sensing the presence of the Police.



From there, the Police were said to have proceeded to Gigande where suspect Maxwell Asana aged 42 who is said to be the supplier of weapons for suspects was arrested.



A search conducted in his premises revealed 2 foreign pistols, 50 rounds of AK 47 live ammunition, 17 rounds of M16 live ammunition 10 rounds of live 9mm ammunition and 3 rounds G3 live ammunition.



According to the Police, the exhibits were hidden in a pot of water at the compound of the house. They were retrieved and retained at the station for evidential purpose.

From Gigande, the Police proceeded to Natinga where suspect Ibrahim Fatawu was arrested but one of the suspects absconded through the big gutter on seeing police.



A search in one of the uncompleted rooms in the house which houses cattle revealed 1 AK 47 assault rifle No. 1983NI0892, 1 Arcus Pistol No. 20KR5006042 AK 47 magazines, 80 rounds of G3 live ammunition, 6 rounds of live 9mm ammunition and 8 rounds of AK 47 live ammunition.



Another suspect Mohammed Abubakar who is a member of a group of people who fired into FPU vehicle on 25th December, 2021 at Missiga on Pusiga Road.



All the suspects have been detained and the exhibits retained for evidential purpose.